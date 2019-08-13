Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Aug. 12
1:09 p.m.: Tyler S. Garland, 33, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of N. Ohio Street on two unspecified warrants and a warrant alleging failure to appear.
5:05 p.m.: Christina Dinn, 22, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of E. Central Avenue on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
10:18 p.m.: John Henson, 63, New Point, was arrested at Lincoln and Washington on preliminary charges of possession/use of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of a controlled substance, and operating in violation of a restricted condition.
Aug. 13
12:59 a.m.: Shelby Ann Littiken, 19, Greensburg, was arrested at West and Washington on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, and possession of meth.
Incidents
Aug. 12
8:16 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 400 block of N. Webster Street, St. Paul.
2:35 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 6500 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
Greensburg Police Department
Aug. 12
4:11 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of E. North Street.
5:05 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of E. Central Avenue.
7:11 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.
10:18 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Lincoln and Washington.
Aug. 13
12:59 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at West and Washington.
Greensburg Fire Department
Aug. 12
1:13 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at Fifth and Anderson.
7:36 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 900 block of E. Washington Street.
