Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Aug. 12

1:09 p.m.: Tyler S. Garland, 33, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of N. Ohio Street on two unspecified warrants and a warrant alleging failure to appear.

5:05 p.m.: Christina Dinn, 22, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of E. Central Avenue on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

10:18 p.m.: John Henson, 63, New Point, was arrested at Lincoln and Washington on preliminary charges of possession/use of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of a controlled substance, and operating in violation of a restricted condition.

Aug. 13

12:59 a.m.: Shelby Ann Littiken, 19, Greensburg, was arrested at West and Washington on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, and possession of meth.

Incidents

Aug. 12

8:16 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 400 block of N. Webster Street, St. Paul.

2:35 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 6500 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.

Greensburg Police Department

Aug. 12

4:11 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 600 block of E. North Street.

5:05 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of E. Central Avenue.

7:11 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.

10:18 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Lincoln and Washington.

Aug. 13

12:59 a.m.: Drug investigation reported at West and Washington.

Greensburg Fire Department

Aug. 12

1:13 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at Fifth and Anderson.

7:36 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 900 block of E. Washington Street.

