Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
June 7
8:13 a.m.: Ty Allan Mourey, 23, Shelbyville, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
5:30 p.m.: Sherry C. West, 44, New Point, was arrested on four warrants alleging probation violation.
9:14 p.m.: Michael James Jordan Jr., 25, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
June 8
4:34 a.m.: Aaron R. Baughman, 33, Clarksburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana/hashish, dealing in a Schedule II drug, and possession of meth.
4:38 a.m.: Gary Anthony Speer, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana/hashish, dealing in a Schedule II drug, and possession of meth.
2:03 p.m.: Johnathan David Rust, 23, Laurel, was arrested on two warrants alleging failure to appear.
June 9
11:36 a.m.: Josue Arnoldo Gomez Mejia, 23, Dallas, Texas, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving without a license.
11:36 a.m.: Jocelyn Yanira Izara Hernandez, 22, address not listed, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:36 a.m.: Cesar Ricardo Jimenez Morales, 23, Houston, Texas, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:36 a.m.: Angel Maria Quizhpi Cumba, 34, address not listed, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:40 p.m.: Yves K. Kisambu, 39, Fairfield, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Incidents
June 7
11:46 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street, Westport.
8:24 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 200 block of W. Oneida Trail.
June 8
1:16 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 200 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.
2:13 a.m.: Pursuit reported at CR 700 S. and 320 W.
9:05 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 8900 block of E. CR 640 N.
6:10 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at U.S. Hwy. 421 and CR 400 S.
6:44 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 700 block of S. Boulevard Road.
10:03 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 3300 block of N. CR 430 W.
10:48 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 3300 block of N. CR 430 W.
11:23 p.m.: Minor consumption reported in the 7200 block of N. CR 223 E.
June 9
9:10 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 7000 block of W. Ind. 46.
Greensburg Police Department
June 7
7:37 a.m.: Lines/poles down reported at Ireland and Fourth.
8:36 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 500 block of E. Main Street.
8:41 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of E. Main Street.
9:41 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of W. Hendricks Street.
11:03 a.m.: Gas leak reported at Greensburg Walmart Super Center.
5:49 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of N. Anderson Street.
7:29 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 200 block of W. Fourth Street.
7:49 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
10:28 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Third and Broadway.
11:37 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.
June 8
12:05 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.
5:27 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.
9:13 p.m.: Fight reported at East and Central.
10:48 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 3300 block of N. CR 430 W.
11:42 p.m.: Minor consumption reported in the 900 block of W. Ann Blvd.
June 9
12:37 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of E. North Street.
11:53 a.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of N. Carver Street.
1:36 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 500 block of N. Carver Street.
4:07 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.
4:15 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 500 block of E. Main Street.
5:10 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 2100 block of Northgate Drive.
5:48 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1000 block of N. Carver Street.
7:35 p.m.: Weather damage reported at Michigan and First.
Westport Marshal
June 8
2:13 a.m.: Pursuit reported at CR 700 S. and 320 W.
New Point Marshal
11:23 p.m.: 11:23 p.m.: Minor consumption reported in the 7200 block of N. CR 223 E.
Greensburg Fire Department
June 7
11:03 a.m.: Gas leak reported at Greensburg Walmart Super Center.
June 8
7:39 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 400 block of N. Lincoln Street.
June 9
8:59 p.m.: Chimney fire reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.
Burney Fire Department
June 9
9:10 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 7000 block of W. Ind. 46.
