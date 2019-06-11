Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

June 7

8:13 a.m.: Ty Allan Mourey, 23, Shelbyville, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.

5:30 p.m.: Sherry C. West, 44, New Point, was arrested on four warrants alleging probation violation.

9:14 p.m.: Michael James Jordan Jr., 25, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

June 8

4:34 a.m.: Aaron R. Baughman, 33, Clarksburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana/hashish, dealing in a Schedule II drug, and possession of meth.

4:38 a.m.: Gary Anthony Speer, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana/hashish, dealing in a Schedule II drug, and possession of meth.

2:03 p.m.: Johnathan David Rust, 23, Laurel, was arrested on two warrants alleging failure to appear.

June 9

11:36 a.m.: Josue Arnoldo Gomez Mejia, 23, Dallas, Texas, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving without a license.

11:36 a.m.: Jocelyn Yanira Izara Hernandez, 22, address not listed, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

11:36 a.m.: Cesar Ricardo Jimenez Morales, 23, Houston, Texas, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

11:36 a.m.: Angel Maria Quizhpi Cumba, 34, address not listed, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

6:40 p.m.: Yves K. Kisambu, 39, Fairfield, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Incidents

June 7

11:46 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street, Westport.

8:24 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 200 block of W. Oneida Trail.

June 8

1:16 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 200 block of S. Ind. 3, Westport.

2:13 a.m.: Pursuit reported at CR 700 S. and 320 W.

9:05 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 8900 block of E. CR 640 N.

6:10 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at U.S. Hwy. 421 and CR 400 S.

6:44 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 700 block of S. Boulevard Road.

10:03 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 3300 block of N. CR 430 W.

10:48 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 3300 block of N. CR 430 W.

11:23 p.m.: Minor consumption reported in the 7200 block of N. CR 223 E.

June 9

9:10 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 7000 block of W. Ind. 46.

Greensburg Police Department

June 7

7:37 a.m.: Lines/poles down reported at Ireland and Fourth.

8:36 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 500 block of E. Main Street.

8:41 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of E. Main Street.

9:41 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of W. Hendricks Street.

11:03 a.m.: Gas leak reported at Greensburg Walmart Super Center.

5:49 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of N. Anderson Street.

7:29 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 200 block of W. Fourth Street.

7:49 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.

10:28 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Third and Broadway.

11:37 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.

June 8

12:05 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.

5:27 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.

9:13 p.m.: Fight reported at East and Central.

10:48 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 3300 block of N. CR 430 W.

11:42 p.m.: Minor consumption reported in the 900 block of W. Ann Blvd.

June 9

12:37 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 100 block of E. North Street.

11:53 a.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of N. Carver Street.

1:36 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 500 block of N. Carver Street.

4:07 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.

4:15 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 500 block of E. Main Street.

5:10 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 2100 block of Northgate Drive.

5:48 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1000 block of N. Carver Street.

7:35 p.m.: Weather damage reported at Michigan and First.

Westport Marshal

June 8

2:13 a.m.: Pursuit reported at CR 700 S. and 320 W.

New Point Marshal

11:23 p.m.: 11:23 p.m.: Minor consumption reported in the 7200 block of N. CR 223 E.

Greensburg Fire Department

June 7

11:03 a.m.: Gas leak reported at Greensburg Walmart Super Center.

June 8

7:39 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 400 block of N. Lincoln Street.

June 9

8:59 p.m.: Chimney fire reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.

Burney Fire Department

June 9

9:10 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 7000 block of W. Ind. 46.

