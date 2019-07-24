Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
July 23
8:34 a.m.: Haley Marie Morrow, 19, Edinburgh, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana/hashish.
6:43 p.m.: Kayleigh M. Plunkett, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
Incidents
July 23
4:23 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at the Decatur County Courthouse.
Greensburg Police Department
July 23
6:27 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of N. Broadway Street.
5:58 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
9:28 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 900 block of E. Hendricks Street.
10:34 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 700 block of W. Gaston Drive.
July 24
1:25 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Washington and Franklin.
1:28 a.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
Westport Marshal
July 23
2:52 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of N. Ind. 3.
