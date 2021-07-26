Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
July 23
2:25 p.m.: Connor Douglas Gommel, 27, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a Legend drug or precursor.
July 24
9:51 a.m.: Donald Mervin Gambrel, 35, Seymour, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
July 25
8:29 p.m.: Michael John Howard, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on two preliminary charges of failure to appear as well as driving while suspended with a prior.
July 26
12:41 a.m.: Stanley Andre Monsen, 22, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
July 19
3:45 p.m.: Myron L. Weston, 43, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:49 p.m.: Jason L. Milbourn, 42, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
July 20
8:30 p.m.: Bharatkumar K. Patel, 49, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
8:34 p.m.: Steven L. Power, 62, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
July 22
3:15 p.m.: Andrea J. Houston, 25, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
July 23
6:07 p.m.: Duane Steele, 33, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
7:21 p.m.: Jodie A. Winters, 40, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
