Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Oct. 3

8:37 a.m.: James Witham, 40, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road on a warrant alleging failure to appear.

5:31 p.m.: Larry William Colson, 63, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of W. Fourth Street on preliminary charges of battery and strangulation.

Incidents

Oct. 3

11:29 a.m.: Fight reported in the 500 block of N. Ind. 3, Westport.

Greensburg Police Department

Oct. 3

2:46 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 400 block of N. Broadway Street.

4:53 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1000 block of N. East Street.

5:31 p.m.: Battery reported in the 900 block of W. Fourth Street.

7:32 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 100 block of N. East Street.

8 p.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of S. Ryle Drive.

Westport Marshal

Oct. 3

11:29 a.m.: Fight reported in the 500 block of N. Ind. 3.

1:51 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of W. Sycamore Street.

Adams Fire Department

Oct. 3

3:36 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 280 W. and 200 S. The Burney, Greensburg and Letts fire departments were also dispatched.

Greensburg Fire Department

Oct. 3

8:32 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1000 block of E. Barachel Lane.

