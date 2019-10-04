Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Oct. 3
8:37 a.m.: James Witham, 40, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
5:31 p.m.: Larry William Colson, 63, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of W. Fourth Street on preliminary charges of battery and strangulation.
Incidents
Oct. 3
11:29 a.m.: Fight reported in the 500 block of N. Ind. 3, Westport.
Greensburg Police Department
Oct. 3
2:46 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 400 block of N. Broadway Street.
4:53 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1000 block of N. East Street.
5:31 p.m.: Battery reported in the 900 block of W. Fourth Street.
7:32 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 100 block of N. East Street.
8 p.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of S. Ryle Drive.
Westport Marshal
Oct. 3
11:29 a.m.: Fight reported in the 500 block of N. Ind. 3.
1:51 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of W. Sycamore Street.
Adams Fire Department
Oct. 3
3:36 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 280 W. and 200 S. The Burney, Greensburg and Letts fire departments were also dispatched.
Greensburg Fire Department
Oct. 3
8:32 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1000 block of E. Barachel Lane.
