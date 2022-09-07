Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 5
10:01 a.m.: Robert Houston Mahoy, 54, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
12:30 p.m.: Arleena Bessie Carr, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of indecent exposure and public intoxication.
Sept. 6
10:25 p.m.: Tabitha Ruth Tolbert, 47, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
