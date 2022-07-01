Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 30
9:29 p.m.: Michael Ray Pike, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, and public intoxication.
10:35 p.m.: Robin Duane Smith, 42, Mt. Victory, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 17
3:44 p.m.: Tracey Michele Stanley, 45, Waldron, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, neglect of a dependant, and a Legend drug prescription violation.
10:29 p.m.: Brandon Lee-Tod Roush, 28, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, resisting, possession of a syringe, and possession of marijuana.
June 19
12:26 a.m.: Todd D. Hellums, 48, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
7:34 p.m.: Jack Wayne Miller, 47, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
June 20
12:07 p.m.: Jacob Daniel Green, 37, Greenfield, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and failure to appear.
5:33 p.m.: Eric Joseph Stone, 30, College Corner, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
6:44 p.m.: Hunter Allen Martin, 22, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.
8:04 p.m.: John Willis Warren, 49, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior, possession of marijuana, and possession of a handgun without a license.
June 21
4:14 p.m.: Alexis Salinas-Amaya Jr., 31, Columbus, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of reckless driving and operating without ever obtaining a license.
4:18 p.m.: Brandon Shane Simmermon, 40, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and failure to appear.
June 22
12:24 a.m.: Craig A. Hornaday, 50, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, battery, and interfering with reporting a crime.
12:32 a.m.: Shane D. Gurley, 32, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.
12:46 a.m.: Amanda Jo Fugate, 44, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana and visiting a common nuisance.
1 a.m.: Dawn E. Hornaday, 51, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and visiting a common nuisance.
10:32 a.m.: Kirstyn Wilson, 19, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of assisting a criminal.
1:31 p.m.: Brent Allen Caudill, 37, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of forgery and theft.
4:02 p.m.: Cody James Phillips, 20, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
June 23
3:27 p.m.: Kelsey M. Williams, 30, Arlington, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and probation violation.
8:12 p.m.: Jimmy Kay Hall, 62, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
June 24
12:19 a.m.: James Boyatt, 18, Muncie, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine or a narcotic.
1:56 p.m.: Margaret Mary Smith, 37, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, dealing meth, possession of a syringe, and possession of marijuana.
2:49 p.m.: Breeonna A. Mitchell, 32, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of meth, possession of a syringe, and possession of cocaine or a narcotic.
June 26
1:58 a.m.: Ashley B. Raider, 36, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a Legend drug or precursor.
2:20 a.m.: Michael G. Rhodes, 41, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a Legend drug or precursor.
June 27
7:41 a.m.: Gary Lee Lockridge, 44, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
9:42 a.m.: Edwin Timoco Mendoza, 20, Westfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
10:29 p.m.: Daniel Eyasu Gebrekidan, 45, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
June 28
2:14 a.m.: Tiffany Nicole Park, 35, Plainfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a syringe.
2:06 p.m.: Desiree J. Kwisz, 37, Knightstown, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
7:04 p.m.: Rebecca Sarah Labracque, 24, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and operating without ever obtaining a license.
June 29
9:13 a.m.: Joseph Jack McCue, 28, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
