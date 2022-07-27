Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 25
7:21 a.m.: Christopher David Imel, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a throwing star, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of meth.
7:21 a.m.: Rhonda Kay John, 41, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of visiting a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of meth.
July 26
12:03 a.m.: Roy Elwood Brown, 50, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
3:05 a.m.: Damion Michael Williams, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
Greensburg Fire
July 25
8:42 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and Freeland Road.
July 26
4:28 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 3400 block of W. CR 1100 S. Letts and Westport also dispatched.
St. Paul Fire
July 25
8:36 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 304 E. River Bend Court.
July 26
7:41 a.m.: Robert W. Dunham, 47, Oldenburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of being a lifetime habitual traffic violator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.