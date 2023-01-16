Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 14
11:45 a.m.: Kara Rose Brand, 20, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
8:30 p.m.: Keiara Marie Weiskittel, 20, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Jan. 15
3 a.m.: Ethan Joel Scott, 18, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .15 or more.
2:46 p.m.: Kara Rose Brand, 20, Westport, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and shoplifting.
Westport Fire
Jan. 13
2:37 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 105 W. Kentucky Avenue.
