May 11

10:47 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 8575 N. CR 1050 E.

May 14

7:42 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at 600 S. and 1000 W.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

May 11

2:08 p.m.: Amber J. Dyer, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.

6:59 p.m.: Matthew Charles Sanchez, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and domestic battery.

May 13

1:30 a.m.: Abraham Jonathan Bane, 21, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

3:43 a.m.: Rodney Lee Ellis Williams Jr., 33, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

May 14

12:21 a.m.: Dylan Garriott Bode, 23, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

8:06 p.m.: Brittany Linn Barrett, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

10:01 p.m.: Jennifer Ann McConnell, 50, St. Paul, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

May 13

11:45 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 302 E. 10th Street.

Arrests

May 9

3:43 p.m.: Troy Allan Buchanan, 47, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of sex offender registration violation.

May 11

11:01 p.m.: Travis Wade Power, 35, Centerville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with an ACE of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

May 12

4:18 a.m.: Monica Lynn Moore, 62, Milroy, was arrested on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependant and battery.

10:07 p.m.: Anna Nichole Boyer, 45, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

May 13

12:04 a.m.: Kelly K. Harley, 44, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating with an ACE of .15 or more.

1:20 p.m.: Jack Elbert Boswell III, 52, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of cocaine or a narcotic and public intoxication.

7:11 p.m.: Dakota A. Johnson, 20, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating with an ACE of .15 or more, and minor consumption of alcohol.

11:48 p.m.: Kelly S. McQueary, 46, New Castle, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, driving while suspended with a prior, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and operating or permitting operation without proof of financial responsibility.

