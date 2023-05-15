Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
May 11
10:47 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 8575 N. CR 1050 E.
May 14
7:42 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at 600 S. and 1000 W.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 11
2:08 p.m.: Amber J. Dyer, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
6:59 p.m.: Matthew Charles Sanchez, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and domestic battery.
May 13
1:30 a.m.: Abraham Jonathan Bane, 21, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
3:43 a.m.: Rodney Lee Ellis Williams Jr., 33, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
May 14
12:21 a.m.: Dylan Garriott Bode, 23, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
8:06 p.m.: Brittany Linn Barrett, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
10:01 p.m.: Jennifer Ann McConnell, 50, St. Paul, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
May 13
11:45 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 302 E. 10th Street.
Arrests
May 9
3:43 p.m.: Troy Allan Buchanan, 47, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of sex offender registration violation.
May 11
11:01 p.m.: Travis Wade Power, 35, Centerville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with an ACE of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
May 12
4:18 a.m.: Monica Lynn Moore, 62, Milroy, was arrested on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependant and battery.
10:07 p.m.: Anna Nichole Boyer, 45, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
May 13
12:04 a.m.: Kelly K. Harley, 44, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating with an ACE of .15 or more.
1:20 p.m.: Jack Elbert Boswell III, 52, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of cocaine or a narcotic and public intoxication.
7:11 p.m.: Dakota A. Johnson, 20, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating with an ACE of .15 or more, and minor consumption of alcohol.
11:48 p.m.: Kelly S. McQueary, 46, New Castle, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, driving while suspended with a prior, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and operating or permitting operation without proof of financial responsibility.
