Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Clarksburg Fire
May 31
3:41 p.m.: Injury accident reported at 8137 E CR 400 N., Greensburg. Greensburg and New Point were also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 31
7:20 p.m.: Dylan Scott Lawson, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine or a narcotic).
9:10 p.m.: Max O. Steinmetz, 31, Cincinnati, Ohio was arrested on preliminary charges of forgery and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).
June 1
3:07 p.m.: Bradley Eugene Hill, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 30
3:50 p.m.: Jorge Luis Guzman-Diaz, 34, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
May 31
12:44 a.m.: Zachariah Lee Pool, 32, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
7:22 p.m.: Liliandra M. Graves, 22, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.
June 1
2:14 a.m.: Talbert Leon Rainey, 55, Muncie, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
2:30 a.m.: John Edward Downs, 65, Rushville, as arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating without ever obtaining a license.
11:38 a.m.: James L. Hunt, 46, Homer, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.