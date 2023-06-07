Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 6
1:25 a.m.: Nashawna Birch, 20, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and reckless driving.
June 7
2:15 a.m.: Jose Arreola Correa, 29, Glendale, Arizona, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 31
2:41 p.m.: Jesse L. McGuire, 51, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
June 1
12:35 a.m.: Mark W. Baker Jr., 22, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and confinement.
June 2
8:13 p.m.: Dennis L. Brown, 54, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Greensburg Fire
June 4
2:28 a.m.: Jessica R. Prewitt, 27, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic violence.
June 5
4:46 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 2800 block of W. Base Road.
Letts Fire
June 5
11:35 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 736 S. CR 1000 W, Greensburg.
St. Paul Fire
June 5
8:53 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 7000 block of N. CR 800 W.
