Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 15
7:59 p.m.: Jamie Michelle Neukam, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of stolen property.
March 16
6:55 p.m.: William Joseph Zapfe, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
8:53 p.m.: Garcia Ernesto Calero, 31, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.
Greensburg Fire
March 15
8:27 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Hidden Paradise Campground. St. Paul Fire also dispatched.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 15
11:30 a.m.: Allen D. Herbert Jr., 35, Versailles, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and invasion of privacy.
11:11 p.m.: Kyle W. Heidorn, 37, Osgood, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, and operating with an ACE of .15 or more.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 14
5:26 p.m.: Damien Andrew Highlander, 32, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
7:11 p.m.: Amber Marie Hamilton, 45, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, operating with a controlled substance in the body, and operating while intoxicated with a prior.
March 15
6:59 p.m.: Spencer Douglas Tanner, 22, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
