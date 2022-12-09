Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 5
11:37 p.m.: Ismael Enriquez Rojas, 39, West Chester, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependant and operating while intoxicated.
Dec. 6
4:51 p.m.: Charles L. Bowles, 52, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Dec. 7
12:38 a.m.: Arnulfo Gonzales Vaquez, 35, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while never obtaining a license (second offense) and operating while intoxicated.
10:05 p.m.: Braidyn Issaiah Dehaven, 18, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of minor in possession of alcohol and operating while intoxicated.
10:05 p.m.: Isaac Boone Hathaway, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of public intoxication and providing alcohol to a minor.
Greensburg Fire
Dec. 6
6:41 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 759 S. Jordan Drive.
1:03 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 46 and 350 E.
7:21 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the Walmart Super Center parking lot.
9:04 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 46 and 350 E.
Dec. 8
2:16 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 3 and Freeland Road.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 6
11:31 p.m.: Brian C. Partin, 39, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 5
2:31 p.m.: Jonathan W. Adams-Spiker, 38, Arlington, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
Dec. 6
3:54 p.m.: Lemont D. Butler, 35, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
4:17 p.m.: Melissa Lee Macy, 40, Carthage, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuan, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended with a prior.
Dec. 7
11:56 a.m.: Robert Ray Henline, 49, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Dec. 8
6:49 p.m.: Meg JD Leining, 33, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and trafficking with an inmate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.