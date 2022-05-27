Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Burney Fire
May 25
3 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 4900 block of W. CR 240 NW. Greensburg also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 25
10:10 a.m.: Christina Dawn Vance, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:01 a.m.: Jesse Rolf McBride, 26, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
May 26
2:01 p.m.: Travis Rosa Beals, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant and a preliminary charge of possession of a device to interfere with a drug/alcohol test.
5:19 p.m.: Dylan Scott Lawson, 1;9, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:59 p.m.: Mitchell Ray Decker, 36, Greenfield, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Greensburg Fire
May 25
1:25 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 1301 N. Park Street. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Kelsey A. Malcolm.
May 26
6:13 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway Street.
5:29 p.m.: Property damage accident reported on I-74 at the westbound 130 mile marker. St. Paul also dispatched.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 25
9:02 a.m.: Craig D. Dobson, 40, Lawrenceburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 26
11:43 a.m.: Melissa Lee Macy, 40, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
3:17 p.m.: Kenneth Miller Jr., 62, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
9:09 p.m.: Debbie I. Selby, 60, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of assisting a criminal.
9:51 p.m.: Trai Isaic Ervine, 21, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
May 27
3:43 a.m.: Ian Ray Lore, 30, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of marijuana.
4:05 a.m.: Madison Nicole Marie Gottenbusch, 19, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of marijuana.
St. Paul Fire
May 27
12:19 a.m.: Accident type unknown reported on I-74 at the westbound 130 mile marker.
Westport Fire
May 25
9:26 a.m.: Illegal burn reported at 786 W. Washington Street.
