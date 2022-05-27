Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Burney Fire

May 25

3 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 4900 block of W. CR 240 NW. Greensburg also dispatched.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

May 25

10:10 a.m.: Christina Dawn Vance, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

11:01 a.m.: Jesse Rolf McBride, 26, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

May 26

2:01 p.m.: Travis Rosa Beals, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant and a preliminary charge of possession of a device to interfere with a drug/alcohol test.

5:19 p.m.: Dylan Scott Lawson, 1;9, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

5:59 p.m.: Mitchell Ray Decker, 36, Greenfield, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Greensburg Fire

May 25

1:25 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 1301 N. Park Street. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Kelsey A. Malcolm.

May 26

6:13 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway Street.

5:29 p.m.: Property damage accident reported on I-74 at the westbound 130 mile marker. St. Paul also dispatched.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

May 25

9:02 a.m.: Craig D. Dobson, 40, Lawrenceburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

May 26

11:43 a.m.: Melissa Lee Macy, 40, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

3:17 p.m.: Kenneth Miller Jr., 62, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

9:09 p.m.: Debbie I. Selby, 60, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of assisting a criminal.

9:51 p.m.: Trai Isaic Ervine, 21, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

May 27

3:43 a.m.: Ian Ray Lore, 30, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of marijuana.

4:05 a.m.: Madison Nicole Marie Gottenbusch, 19, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of marijuana.

St. Paul Fire

May 27

12:19 a.m.: Accident type unknown reported on I-74 at the westbound 130 mile marker.

Westport Fire

May 25

9:26 a.m.: Illegal burn reported at 786 W. Washington Street.

