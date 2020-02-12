Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Feb. 11

12:04 p.m.: Jared M. Lee, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Greensburg Police Department

Feb. 11

11:53 a.m: Dispute reported in the 1200 block of W. Main Street.

12:36 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 400 block of N. Lincoln Street.

1:54 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 600 block of N. Franklin Street.

7:40 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 800 block of W. Eighth Street.

10:22 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Walnut and Broadway.

Feb. 12

2:54 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 500 block of W. Washington Street.

Greensburg Fire Department

Feb. 11

8:48 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1200 block of E. Central Avenue.

