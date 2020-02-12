Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Feb. 11
12:04 p.m.: Jared M. Lee, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Greensburg Police Department
Feb. 11
11:53 a.m: Dispute reported in the 1200 block of W. Main Street.
12:36 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 400 block of N. Lincoln Street.
1:54 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 600 block of N. Franklin Street.
7:40 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 800 block of W. Eighth Street.
10:22 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Walnut and Broadway.
Feb. 12
2:54 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 500 block of W. Washington Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
Feb. 11
8:48 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1200 block of E. Central Avenue.
