Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Aug. 13
8:05 a.m.: Jesse Leon Gabbard, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on a warrant alleging probation violation.
4:38 p.m.: Shannon Craig Howard, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, criminal mischief, residential entry, criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.
6:18 p.m.: Billy Wayne West, 49, Indianapolis, was arrested on a warrant alleging probation violation.
6:50 p.m.: Michael John Howard, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
11 p.m.: William T. Hutchins, 63, Oldenburg, was arrested at Hidden Paradise in St. Paul on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
11:42 p.m.: Roger D. Herbert, 35, Greensburg, was arrested at CR 750 S. and 60 SW. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
11:56 p.m.: Nichole L. Petro, 43, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of N. Carver Street on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement and a warrant alleging probation violation.
Aug. 14
3:21 a.m.: Joseph David Taylor II, 49, Greensburg, was arrested in the 200 block of W. Main Street on preliminary charges of dealing/manufacturing meth, possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
Incidents
Aug. 13
1:27 p.m.: Search warrant served in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street.
4:05 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of E. Washington Street.
4:39 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 10,000 block of W. CR 1100 S.
Greensburg Police Department
Aug. 13
10:07 a.m.: Search warrant served in the 700 block of E. North Street.
1:27 p.m.: Search warrant served in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street.
3:06 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 200 block of S. Michigan Avenue.
3:21 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.
6:11 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 300 block of S. East Street.
7:30 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of W. Second Street.
10:17 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 200 block of E. Central Avenue.
Aug. 14
3:21 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of W. Main Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
Aug. 13
8:32 p.m.: Fire/lines down reported in the 600 block of E. North Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.