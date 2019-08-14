Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Aug. 13

8:05 a.m.: Jesse Leon Gabbard, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on a warrant alleging probation violation.

4:38 p.m.: Shannon Craig Howard, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, criminal mischief, residential entry, criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

6:18 p.m.: Billy Wayne West, 49, Indianapolis, was arrested on a warrant alleging probation violation.

6:50 p.m.: Michael John Howard, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.

11 p.m.: William T. Hutchins, 63, Oldenburg, was arrested at Hidden Paradise in St. Paul on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

11:42 p.m.: Roger D. Herbert, 35, Greensburg, was arrested at CR 750 S. and 60 SW. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

11:56 p.m.: Nichole L. Petro, 43, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of N. Carver Street on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement and a warrant alleging probation violation.

Aug. 14

3:21 a.m.: Joseph David Taylor II, 49, Greensburg, was arrested in the 200 block of W. Main Street on preliminary charges of dealing/manufacturing meth, possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

Incidents

Aug. 13

1:27 p.m.: Search warrant served in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street.

4:05 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of E. Washington Street.

4:39 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 10,000 block of W. CR 1100 S.

Greensburg Police Department

Aug. 13

10:07 a.m.: Search warrant served in the 700 block of E. North Street.

1:27 p.m.: Search warrant served in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street.

3:06 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 200 block of S. Michigan Avenue.

3:21 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.

6:11 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 300 block of S. East Street.

7:30 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of W. Second Street.

10:17 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 200 block of E. Central Avenue.

Aug. 14

3:21 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of W. Main Street.

Greensburg Fire Department

Aug. 13

8:32 p.m.: Fire/lines down reported in the 600 block of E. North Street.

