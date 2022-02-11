Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 9
12:11 p.m.: Paula K. Scott, 71, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
12:39 p.m.: Ivan Lee Tellez, 19, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and two unspecified warrants.
3:28 p.m.: Allen Ray Buck, 49, Anderson, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:49 p.m.: Thomas Patrick Childress Greene, 33, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:35 p.m.: Ashley Renee Brewer, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, operating while intoxicated, and possession of marijuana.
9:53 p.m.: Keith J. Wade, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a motor boat while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Feb. 10
10:52 a.m.: Taylor Renee Schmidt, 26, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:58 p.m.: Troy James Pierce, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
7:56 p.m.:Owen Gabriel Delgado, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Feb. 11
2:47 a.m.: Rodney L. Johnson, 56, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Greensburg Fire
Feb. 10
12:54 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Petro Truck Stop, 1409 S. CR 850 E. New Point Fire Department was also dispatched.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 9
11:14 a.m.: Richard N. Holman, 35, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:40 p.m .: Carri R. Dinsmore, 52, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
Feb. 10
9:27 a.m.: James C. Bledsoe, 44, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:38 a.m.: Garrett J. Griffith, 24, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of meth.
Westport Fire
Feb. 10
6:31 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 9200 block of N. 740 E., Jennings County.
