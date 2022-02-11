Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Feb. 9

12:11 p.m.: Paula K. Scott, 71, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.

12:39 p.m.: Ivan Lee Tellez, 19, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and two unspecified warrants.

3:28 p.m.: Allen Ray Buck, 49, Anderson, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:49 p.m.: Thomas Patrick Childress Greene, 33, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

8:35 p.m.: Ashley Renee Brewer, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, operating while intoxicated, and possession of marijuana.

9:53 p.m.: Keith J. Wade, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a motor boat while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.

Feb. 10

10:52 a.m.: Taylor Renee Schmidt, 26, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

4:58 p.m.: Troy James Pierce, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.

7:56 p.m.:Owen Gabriel Delgado, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Feb. 11

2:47 a.m.: Rodney L. Johnson, 56, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Greensburg Fire

Feb. 10

12:54 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Petro Truck Stop, 1409 S. CR 850 E. New Point Fire Department was also dispatched.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Feb. 9

11:14 a.m.: Richard N. Holman, 35, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:40 p.m .: Carri R. Dinsmore, 52, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.

Feb. 10

9:27 a.m.: James C. Bledsoe, 44, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

11:38 a.m.: Garrett J. Griffith, 24, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of meth.

Westport Fire

Feb. 10

6:31 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 9200 block of N. 740 E., Jennings County.

