Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 18
12:38 p.m.: Sally McReynolds, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
2:15 p.m.: John Ivan Vaughn, 58, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of stolen property.
9:09 p.m.: Brandon Lashone Peterson, 26, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Oct. 19
11:40 a.m.: Theresa A. Odum, 47, Westport, was arrested on preliminary charges of deception and false informing.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 14
3:46 a.m.: Ethan L. Hamilton, 31, Connersville, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
1 p.m.: Kenneth D. Bentz, 58, Greendale, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1 p.m.: Nathan A. Seitz, 33, Rising Sun, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and criminal mischief.
Oct. 16
11 p.m.: Jordan M. Bowlin, 35, Carlisle, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 19
2:32 p.m.: Kirsten F. Frazier, 41, Madison, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Westport Fire
Oct. 19
1:16 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 1535 W. CR 1000 S. According to tax records, this property is owned by Roger L. and Tony L. Harrison. The Letts and Millhousen fire departments were also dispatched.
