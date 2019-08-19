Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Aug. 16
3:48 p.m.: James Darren Baker, 20, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of N. Ireland Street on an unspecified warrant.
11:47 p.m.: Russell Edward Slinn, 48, Noblesville, was arrested on I-74 at westbound MM 134 on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Aug. 17
12:04 a.m.: Justin H. Schroeder, 27, Greensburg, was arrested in the St. Paul park on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
2:31 a.m.: Matthew Alan Fogg, 23, Rushville, as arrested at North and East streets on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
10:43 a.m.: Antonio Garrette Porter, 23, Shelbyville, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
7:08 p.m.: Julian K. Myers, 37, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Drive on preliminary charges of domestic battery, burglary, residential entry, resisting law enforcement, and interfering with reporting a crime.
11:08 p.m.: Brian Keith Woosley Jr., 19, Westport, was arrested at North and Warrant streets on preliminary charges of possession/use of a Legend drug or precursor and possession of a controlled substance.
Aug. 18
1:37 a.m.: James Edward Campbell, 55, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of W. Main Street on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
6:31 p.m.: Gary Wayne Shortt, 56, Indianapolis, was arrested at Franklin and CR 800 W. on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, and habitual traffic offender.
Incidents
Aug. 16
8:26 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 7000 block of N. CR 650 W.
8:27 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 3100 block of E. CR 400 S.
9:26 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 3100 block of N. CR 700 W.
Aug. 17
4:02 p.m.: Trespassing reported on the Charles Buell Walking Trail.
7:14 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 7000 block of S. CR 750 E.
Aug. 18
4:24 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the vicinity of CR 110 S. and 845 W.
6:35 a.m.: Battery reported in the 8400 block of W. CR 100 S.
7:58 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
4 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 13,000 block of CR 1050 W.
9:16 p.m.: Lines/poles reported down in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Greensburg Police Department
Aug. 16
9:06 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 400 block of W. Main Street.
9:54 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1100 block of S. Michigan Avenue.
1:49 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of S. Monfort Street.
3:47 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 200 block of E. Central Avenue.
6:37 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of E. Central Avenue.
7:47 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 900 block of E. Washington Street.
9:48 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in North Park.
Aug. 17
1:18 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 500 block of N. Ohio Street.
7:58 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 1600 block of W. Constitution Street.
8:48 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1100 block of E. Main Street.
9:09 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of E. 10th Street.
9:37 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1200 block of N. Anderson Street.
10:30 a.m.: Harassment reported in the 600 block of W. Main Street.
12:39 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road.
1:03 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 1600 block of W. Constitution Drive.
1:34 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 400 block of W. Smith Road.
3:39 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1200 block of N. Anderson Street.
6:14 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.
7:08 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Drive.
8:01 p.m.: Theft reported at Monfort and Forsythe.
9:37 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in North Park.
11:08 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at North and Warren.
11:50 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
Aug. 18
1:37 a.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
12:14 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
1:03 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1100 block of S. Michigan Avenue.
6:48 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.
8:39 p.m.: Residential entry reported in the 500 block of W. North Street.
11 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of E. Central Avenue.
New Point Marshal
Aug. 16
8:27 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 3100 block of E. CR 400 S.
Greensburg Fire Department
Aug. 17
3:46 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 1700 block of N. Montgomery Road.
Aug. 18
12:34 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 1000 block of E. Pleasant Drive.
9:28 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 500 block of N. East Street.
Westport Fire Department
Aug. 18
9:16 p.m.: Lines/poles down reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
