Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

May 28

4:35 p.m.: John R. Yorn Jr., 37, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and possession of meth.

Greensburg Fire

May 28

4:35 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 320 N. Carver Street.

New Point Fire

May 28

6:10 p.m.: Brush fire reported at S. Ind. 46 and 700 E.

St. Paul Fire

May 26

6:42 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 7014 N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421, Greensburg.

Westport Fire

May 27

9:38 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at Westport Terrace Apartments, 211 N. Williamson Street.

May 28

2:56 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 9935 NJ. 100 E., Jennings County.

