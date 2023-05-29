Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 28
4:35 p.m.: John R. Yorn Jr., 37, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and possession of meth.
Greensburg Fire
May 28
4:35 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 320 N. Carver Street.
New Point Fire
May 28
6:10 p.m.: Brush fire reported at S. Ind. 46 and 700 E.
St. Paul Fire
May 26
6:42 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 7014 N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421, Greensburg.
Westport Fire
May 27
9:38 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at Westport Terrace Apartments, 211 N. Williamson Street.
May 28
2:56 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 9935 NJ. 100 E., Jennings County.
