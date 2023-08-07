Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Aug. 3
2:22 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 9219 Long Branch Road.
9:39 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 3500 block of N. Ind. 3.
Aug. 4
12:12 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 8924 E. CR 400 N., Greensburg.
Aug. 5
8:58 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 305 S. Pleasant Street, Rush County.
Arrests
Aug. 3
4:28 p.m.: Lawrence John Schroder Jr., 54, Mooresville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.
5:41 p.m.: Paul Alfred Campbell, 62, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Aug. 5
12:40 a.m.: Samantha Dawn Scudder, 21, Osgood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Aug. 6
8:47 p.m.: Jeffrey Alan Turner, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
11:50 p.m.: Robert Lacker, 36, Cleves, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, resisting, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Aug. 3
1:44 p.m.: Fire HAZMAT at Valeo, 1100 E. Barachel Lane, Greensburg.
5:41 p.m.: Injury accident reported at 1085 S. CR 850 E. New Point Fire also dispatched.
Aug. 5
9:12 a.m.: Fire controlled burn reported at 4009 S. U.S. Hwy. 421, Greensburg.
Aug. 4
1:07 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 2322 Ironmine Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.