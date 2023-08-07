blotter

Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Aug. 3

2:22 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 9219 Long Branch Road.

9:39 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 3500 block of N. Ind. 3.

Aug. 4

12:12 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 8924 E. CR 400 N., Greensburg.

Aug. 5

8:58 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 305 S. Pleasant Street, Rush County.

Arrests

Aug. 3

4:28 p.m.: Lawrence John Schroder Jr., 54, Mooresville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.

5:41 p.m.: Paul Alfred Campbell, 62, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Aug. 5

12:40 a.m.: Samantha Dawn Scudder, 21, Osgood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Aug. 6

8:47 p.m.: Jeffrey Alan Turner, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.

11:50 p.m.: Robert Lacker, 36, Cleves, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, resisting, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Aug. 3

1:44 p.m.: Fire HAZMAT at Valeo, 1100 E. Barachel Lane, Greensburg.

5:41 p.m.: Injury accident reported at 1085 S. CR 850 E. New Point Fire also dispatched.

Aug. 5

9:12 a.m.: Fire controlled burn reported at 4009 S. U.S. Hwy. 421, Greensburg.

Aug. 4

1:07 p.m.: Brush fire reported at 2322 Ironmine Road.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you