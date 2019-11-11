Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Nov. 8
1:24 p.m.: Brandon Matthew Borden, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
4:01 p.m.: Hunter Gregory Raeth, 20, Greensburg, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and theft.
6:47 p.m.: Tracy Lynn McCormick, 40, St. Paul, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Nov. 10
1:57 p.m.: Amber Lynn Olds, 43, Greensburg, was arrested at 10th and Broadway on an unspecified warrant.
2:37 p.m.: Tyler Anthony Miller, 23, St. Paul, was arrested at Webster and Harrison on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/felony.
6:10 p.m.: Helen Louise Roy, 57, Batesville, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on preliminary charges of theft, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
Incidents
Nov. 8
8:19 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 900 block of S. Water Plant Road, Westport.
9:07 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 5400 block of S. CR 60 E.
Nov. 10
2:51 p.m.: Battery reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.
9:07 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 12,000 block of S. CR 1050 W.
Greensburg Police Department
Nov. 8
9:32 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 500 block of N. Ohio Street.
7:15 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road.
Nov. 9
7:27 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Walnut and Monfort.
10:43 p.m.: Battery reported in the 900 block of E. North Street.
Nov. 10
1:05 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.
10:14 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of E. Washington Street.
Burney Fire Department
Nov. 10
3:06 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 10,000 block of W. CR 100 S.
Greensburg Fire Department
Nov. 10
5:31 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 700 block of N. Broadway Street.
Letts Fire Department
Nov. 10
9:07 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 12,000 block of S. CR 1050 W.
Westport Fire Department
Nov. 9
3:19 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 9300 block of S. CR 1000 W.
Nov. 10
3:53 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 9100 block of S. CR 900 W.
9:07 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 12,000 block of S. CR 1050 W.
