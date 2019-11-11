Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Nov. 8

1:24 p.m.: Brandon Matthew Borden, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

4:01 p.m.: Hunter Gregory Raeth, 20, Greensburg, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and theft.

6:47 p.m.: Tracy Lynn McCormick, 40, St. Paul, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Nov. 10

1:57 p.m.: Amber Lynn Olds, 43, Greensburg, was arrested at 10th and Broadway on an unspecified warrant.

2:37 p.m.: Tyler Anthony Miller, 23, St. Paul, was arrested at Webster and Harrison on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/felony.

6:10 p.m.: Helen Louise Roy, 57, Batesville, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on preliminary charges of theft, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

Incidents

Nov. 8

8:19 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 900 block of S. Water Plant Road, Westport.

9:07 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 5400 block of S. CR 60 E.

Nov. 10

2:51 p.m.: Battery reported in the 1600 block of W. Ind. 46.

9:07 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 12,000 block of S. CR 1050 W.

Greensburg Police Department

Nov. 8

9:32 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 500 block of N. Ohio Street.

7:15 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road.

Nov. 9

7:27 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Walnut and Monfort.

10:43 p.m.: Battery reported in the 900 block of E. North Street.

Nov. 10

1:05 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.

10:14 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of E. Washington Street.

Burney Fire Department

Nov. 10

3:06 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 10,000 block of W. CR 100 S.

Greensburg Fire Department

Nov. 10

5:31 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 700 block of N. Broadway Street.

Letts Fire Department

Nov. 10

9:07 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 12,000 block of S. CR 1050 W.

Westport Fire Department

Nov. 9

3:19 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 9300 block of S. CR 1000 W.

Nov. 10

3:53 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 9100 block of S. CR 900 W.

9:07 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 12,000 block of S. CR 1050 W.

