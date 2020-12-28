Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Dec. 24
1:49 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of Six Pine Ranch Road.
Dec. 25
11:48 a.m.: Child abuse reported in the 100 block of S. Main St.
Dec. 26
9:49 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of W. Boehringer St.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Dec. 25
12:01 a.m.: Daniel James Stratton, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:44 p.m.: Garrett Griffith, 22, Milan, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:59 p.m.: David Neil Oliver Jr., 43, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.
Dec. 26
12:11 a.m.: Delman Shawn Bryant, 33, Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic needle, operating while intoxicated, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
12:11 a.m.: Amanda Lynn Zeigler, 30, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a hypodermic needle.
9:37 p.m.: Margaret J. Ewing, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
11:22 p.m.: Christopher Daniel Blankenship, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
Dec. 27
4:35 p.m.: Erika Renee Calvert, 20, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
4:35 p.m.: Mark Allen Johns, 32, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
11:31 p.m.: Dakota Ray Sexton, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Incidents
Dec. 24
5:07 p.m.: Escape reported in the 8800 block of E. CR 150 S.
Dec. 25
12:01 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln St.
Dec. 26
8:50 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of W. CR 400 N.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Dec. 24
9:14 a.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 1300 block of N. Carver St. St. Paul Fire Department also dispatched.
Dec. 26
12:06 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 400 block of W. Sheridan St.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Dec. 24
11:34 a.m.: Overdose reported in the 900 block of E. North St.
12:52 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of N. Broadway St.
8:15 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. Wilson St.
8:59 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 2000 block of N. Gaston Dr.
Dec. 25
9:26 a.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of E. North St.
Dec. 26
1:26 p.m.: Counterfeit reported in the 700 block of W. Washington St.
11:22 p.m.: Battery reported in the 1000 block of E. Washington St.
Dec. 27
8:47 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1000 block of E. Main St.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Dec. 25
12:25 p.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of S. Main St., Versailles.
Dec. 26
9:43 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 300 block of Gaslight Dr., Versailles.
9:47 p.m.: Fight reported in the 200 block of Taylor Ave., Sunman.
Dec. 27
1:53 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 6200 block of N. Old Michigan Road, Osgood.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Dec. 23
9:30 p.m.: Michelle Dawn Abrams, 19, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, criminal trespass, driving under the influence, and false reporting/informing.
Dec. 25
10:30 a.m.: Michael Wayne Clark, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, habitual traffic violator, reckless driving, possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of paraphernalia, aggressive driving, and criminal recklessness.
9:56 p.m.: Benjamin Logan Bales, 21, Anderson, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Dec. 27
5:06 p.m.: Joshua Matthew Davidson, 29, Knightstown, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
Westport Fire Dept.
Dec. 25
12:38 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 5500 block of W. CR 1300 S.
Dec. 26
11:31 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 7900 block of E. CR 975 N.
