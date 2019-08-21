Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Aug. 20
9:59 a.m.: David S. Moffett, 50, North Vernon, was arrested in the 8900 block of E. CR 400 N. on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
9:44 p.m.: Andrew M. Garcia, 23, East Chicago, Illinois, was arrested at Bennett and Ireland on preliminary charges of visiting a common nuisance, possession of cocaine/narcotic, and possession of paraphernalia.
9:44 p.m.: Joseph A. Garcia, 26, East Chicago, Illinois, was arrested at Bennett and Ireland on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine/narcotic, and possession of paraphernalia.
Incidents
Aug. 20
10:58 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 200 block of N. Williamson Street, Westport.
11:23 a.m.: Battery reported in the 500 block of E. Schott Street, Westport.
3 p.m.: Fire with damage reported in the 6000 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
5:51 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1500 block of E. Base Road.
7:11 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1500 block of E. Base Road.
Greensburg Police Department
Aug. 20
8:06 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 400 block of E. Fifth Street.
1:04 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
3:26 p.m.: Weather damage reported at Washington and Ireland.
3:55 p.m.: Lines/poles down reported in the 400 block of W. Washington Street.
4:06 p.m.: Fight reported at Michigan and Ind. 3.
6:24 p.m.: Residential entry reported at N. East and Hendricks.
6:46 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 600 block of W. Main Street.
7:26 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
7:47 p.m.: Public indecency reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
9:44 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Bennett and Ireland.
9:51 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in North Park.
Adams Fire
Aug. 20
12:58 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at CR 420 W. and U.S. Hwy. 421.
3 p.m.: Fire/weather damage reported in the 6000 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
Greensburg Fire
Aug. 20
3:26 p.m.: Weather damage reported at Ireland and Washington.
3:55 p.m.: Lines/poles down reported in the 400 block of W. Washington Street.
4:10 p.m.: Elevator rescue reported in the 900 block of W. Ann Blvd.
St. Paul Fire
Aug. 20
3 p.m.: Fire/weather damage reported in the 6000 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
4:02 p.m.: Weather damage reported at CR 650 N. and 60 W.
