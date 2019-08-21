Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Aug. 20

9:59 a.m.: David S. Moffett, 50, North Vernon, was arrested in the 8900 block of E. CR 400 N. on a warrant alleging failure to appear.

9:44 p.m.: Andrew M. Garcia, 23, East Chicago, Illinois, was arrested at Bennett and Ireland on preliminary charges of visiting a common nuisance, possession of cocaine/narcotic, and possession of paraphernalia.

9:44 p.m.: Joseph A. Garcia, 26, East Chicago, Illinois, was arrested at Bennett and Ireland on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine/narcotic, and possession of paraphernalia.

Incidents

Aug. 20

10:58 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 200 block of N. Williamson Street, Westport.

11:23 a.m.: Battery reported in the 500 block of E. Schott Street, Westport.

3 p.m.: Fire with damage reported in the 6000 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.

5:51 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1500 block of E. Base Road.

7:11 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1500 block of E. Base Road.

Greensburg Police Department

Aug. 20

8:06 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 400 block of E. Fifth Street.

1:04 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.

3:26 p.m.: Weather damage reported at Washington and Ireland.

3:55 p.m.: Lines/poles down reported in the 400 block of W. Washington Street.

4:06 p.m.: Fight reported at Michigan and Ind. 3.

6:24 p.m.: Residential entry reported at N. East and Hendricks.

6:46 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 600 block of W. Main Street.

7:26 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.

7:47 p.m.: Public indecency reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.

9:44 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Bennett and Ireland.

9:51 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in North Park.

Adams Fire

Aug. 20

12:58 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at CR 420 W. and U.S. Hwy. 421.

3 p.m.: Fire/weather damage reported in the 6000 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.

Greensburg Fire

Aug. 20

3:26 p.m.: Weather damage reported at Ireland and Washington.

3:55 p.m.: Lines/poles down reported in the 400 block of W. Washington Street.

4:10 p.m.: Elevator rescue reported in the 900 block of W. Ann Blvd.

St. Paul Fire

Aug. 20

3 p.m.: Fire/weather damage reported in the 6000 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.

4:02 p.m.: Weather damage reported at CR 650 N. and 60 W.

