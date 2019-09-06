Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Sept. 5
2:48 p.m.: Dejuan Marquise Coleman, 29, Indianapolis, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
4 p.m.: Garrett M. Kieffer, 37, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1200 block of S. CR 845 W. on two unspecified warrants and a warrant alleging probation violation.
Incidents
Sept. 5
1:26 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of N. Taylor Street.
1:53 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 2600 block of S. Ind. 3.
4 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1200 block of S. CR 845 W.
7:46 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 2100 block of S. CR 60 SW.
9:18 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 4600 block of W. CR 700 S.
Sept. 6
1:46 a.m.: Brush fire reported in the 3100 block of N. CR 425 W.
Greensburg Police Department
Sept. 5
11:26 a.m.: Park violation reported at Mobley and Wilder.
11:40 a.m.: Park violation reported at Wilder and North.
12:03 p.m.: Park violation reported in the 800 block of E. North Street.
12:07 p.m.: Park violation reported in the 800 block of E. North Street.
12:37 p.m.: Park violation reported at Central and Davidson.
5:08 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1200 block of N. Liberty Circle.
5:15 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of E. Montgomery Road.
9:49 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 900 block of W. Main Street.
Sept. 6
2:18 a.m.: Explosion reported in the 1000 block of N. Tralan Drive.
Adams Fire Department
Sept. 6
