Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Sept. 5

2:48 p.m.: Dejuan Marquise Coleman, 29, Indianapolis, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.

4 p.m.: Garrett M. Kieffer, 37, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1200 block of S. CR 845 W. on two unspecified warrants and a warrant alleging probation violation.

Incidents

Sept. 5

1:26 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of N. Taylor Street.

1:53 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 2600 block of S. Ind. 3.

4 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1200 block of S. CR 845 W.

7:46 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 2100 block of S. CR 60 SW.

9:18 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 4600 block of W. CR 700 S.

Sept. 6

1:46 a.m.: Brush fire reported in the 3100 block of N. CR 425 W.

Greensburg Police Department

Sept. 5

11:26 a.m.: Park violation reported at Mobley and Wilder.

11:40 a.m.: Park violation reported at Wilder and North.

12:03 p.m.: Park violation reported in the 800 block of E. North Street.

12:07 p.m.: Park violation reported in the 800 block of E. North Street.

12:37 p.m.: Park violation reported at Central and Davidson.

5:08 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1200 block of N. Liberty Circle.

5:15 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of E. Montgomery Road.

9:49 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 900 block of W. Main Street.

Sept. 6

2:18 a.m.: Explosion reported in the 1000 block of N. Tralan Drive.

Adams Fire Department

Sept. 6

1:46 a.m.: Brush fire reported in the 3100 block of N. CR 425 W.

