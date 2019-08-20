Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Aug. 19
6:22 a.m.: Daniel Dodd, 18, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of W. North Street on preliminary charges of criminal mischief, burglary, and minor possession/consumption of alcohol.
3:25 p.m.: Christopher G. Becker, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
8:04 p.m.: Sonya R. McKinney, 49, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession/use of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of cocaine/narcotic, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
Aug. 20
12:53 a.m.: Herbert Al Meadows, 39, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Drive on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Incidents
Aug. 19
9:14 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 200 block of N. Williamson Street, Westport.
2:40 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 800 block of E. Jefferson Street, at Hidden Paradise Campground.
11:11 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 10,000 block of S. CR 60 SW.
Greensburg Police Department
Aug. 19
6:22 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 300 block of W. North Street.
8:33 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1000 block of E. Skyline Drive.
9:46 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 600 block of W. Main Street.
2:28 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
3:40 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
10:58 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of E. North Street.
St. Paul Marshal
Aug. 19
Clarksburg Fire
Aug. 19
6:23 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at Ind. 3 and CR 650 N.
