Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 25
12:42 a.m.: Skylar Eugene Parsley, 29, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
3:25 a.m.: Joshua Michael Cupit, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
March 26
3:12 a.m.: Junior Merisma, 29, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
5:24 p.m.: April Christopher, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic violence.
5:24 p.m.: Coree Reed Crisler, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Greensburg Fire
March 24
6:55 a.m.: Structure fire reported at Decatur County Memorial Hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
March 26
5:30 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Nipro, 1108 N. Ind. 3, Westport. Westport Fire also dispatched.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.