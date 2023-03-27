Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

March 25

12:42 a.m.: Skylar Eugene Parsley, 29, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

3:25 a.m.: Joshua Michael Cupit, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

March 26

3:12 a.m.: Junior Merisma, 29, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

5:24 p.m.: April Christopher, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic violence.

5:24 p.m.: Coree Reed Crisler, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

Greensburg Fire

March 24

6:55 a.m.: Structure fire reported at Decatur County Memorial Hospital, 720 N. Lincoln Street, Greensburg.

March 26

5:30 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Nipro, 1108 N. Ind. 3, Westport. Westport Fire also dispatched.

