Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Arrests
June 27
2:38 p.m.: Daniel J. Rita, 44, Gary, arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
June 28
10:27 p.m.: Angela R. Ruble, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
10:52 p.m.: Austin Christopher Shawn Catron, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic.
10:52 p.m.: Corbon Cundiff, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic.
June 13
11 a.m.: Troy L. Hinds, 54, Richmond, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
June 15
8:53 a.m.: Brittany M. Houchin, 34, West College Corner, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and probation violation.
June 16
9:20 p.m.: Jalen A. Thomas, 23, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery resulting in serious injury.
June 17
7:56 p.m.: Deanna D. Rose, 44, New Trenton, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
June 18
11:32 p.m.: Christopher A. Schene, 34, Oldenburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of assault, disorderly conduct and confinement.
June 19
3:05 p.m.: Misty D. King, 41, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of vehicle theft.
4:28 p.m.: James B. Lahmann, 43, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of vehicle theft.
June 22
12:39 p.m.: Mark W. Baker Jr., 22, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a syringe, possession of cocaine or a narcotic, resisting, possession of a Schedule I0V drug, possession of marijuana, driving under the influence, and possession of a handgun without a license.
June 24
1:10 a.m.: Jason H. Baucom, 49, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating after being ajudged a lifetime violator and battery.
June 27
9:06 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, 315 S. Ireland Street.
June 28
9:48 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 4108 E. Base Road.
June 27
11:55 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 4075 N. Newburn Road.
Arrests
June 27
3:43 a.m.: Andrya M. Baugh, 25, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.