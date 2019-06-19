Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
June 17
5:17 p.m.: Patricia Jean Robertson, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a syringe.
6:37 p.m.: Warren David Fields, 54, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
Incidents
June 14
1:32 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 7300 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
11:30 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 3100 block of N. “CR 425 W.
June 15
4 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1400 block of NE. Kutenai Trail.
June 16
9:34 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 6200 block of W. CR 1300 S.
10:12 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Webster and Washington in St. Paul.
June 17
8:52 a.m.: Theft reported in the 4600 block of W. CR 800 S.
12:37 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 3100 block of N. CR 430 W.
3:59 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 7400 block of W. CR 105 N.
4:01 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 7700 block of E. CR 212 E.
5:17 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 3400 block of S. U.S. Hwy. 421
Greensburg Police Department
June 14
7:27 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street.
9:23 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of S. Broadway Street.
1:32 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 7300 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
5:03 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
5:29 p.m.: Fight reported in the 500 block of N. Anderson Street.
June 15
12:51 a.m.: Fight reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.
11:44 a.m.: Battery reported in the 1000 block of E. Central Avenue.
12:19 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1400 block of W. Ashford Drive.
3:33 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.
4:45 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 200 block of W. McKee Street.
6:47 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Ind. 3 and Broadway.
June 16
2:43 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.
1:39 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
4:15 p.m.: Fight reported in the 1600 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
5:15 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 500 block of N. Carver Street.
6:47 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.
7:08 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1900 block of N. Lincoln Street.
9:12 p.m.: Abduction/kidnapping reported in the 3200 block of E. CR 200 S.
June 17
4 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of S. East Street.
10:41 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of W. Fifth Street.
6:37 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 2300 block of N. Broadway Street.
Westport Marshal
June 15
10:18 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.
