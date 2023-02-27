Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 24
9:23 a.m.: Verdia S. Bayless, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance and dealing meth.
9:23 a.m.: Mark A. Dwenger, 56, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of maintaining a common nuisance – controlled substances.
9:23 a.m.: Mary Elizabeth Garcia, 65, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance – controlled substances and dealing meth.
1:05 p.m.: Stephanie Lee Hearld, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
2:21 p.m.: Paige M. Newbolt, 38, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and operating while intoxicated.
4:49 p.m.: Daniel Alan Baker, 23, Metamora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.
Feb. 25
2:57 a.m.: Brian K. Hartwell, 58, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.
10:22 p.m.: John William Hahn, 53, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Feb. 26
1:59 a.m.: Luke Joseph Weber, 23, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
3:50 p.m.: Daniel D. Mentz, 61, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 24
11:46 a.m.: Dakota W. Roberts, 29, Galion, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana.
Feb. 27
8:11 a.m.: Ryan Adam White, 39, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, possession/manufacture/transportation/distribution of a destructive device, and neglect of a dependant.
