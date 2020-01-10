Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Jan. 9

11:48 p.m.: Rea D. Frazier, 39, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of E. Tenth Street on an unspecified warrant.

Incidents

Jan. 9

9:46 a.m.: Theft reported in the 7700 block of E. Ind. 46.

Greensburg Police Department

12:27 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of N. Carver Street.

9:33 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.

Jan. 10

12:13 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of E. Fourth Street.

12:40 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of E. Fourth Street.

Westport Marshal

Jan. 9

5:11 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 200 block of E. Mulberry Street.

Greensburg Fire Department

Jan. 9

11:22 a.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 900 block of N. Lakeview Drive.

Westport Fire Department

Jan. 9

3:54 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 600 W. and 1250 S.

