Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Jan. 9
11:48 p.m.: Rea D. Frazier, 39, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of E. Tenth Street on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Jan. 9
9:46 a.m.: Theft reported in the 7700 block of E. Ind. 46.
Greensburg Police Department
12:27 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of N. Carver Street.
9:33 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.
Jan. 10
12:13 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of E. Fourth Street.
12:40 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of E. Fourth Street.
Westport Marshal
Jan. 9
5:11 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 200 block of E. Mulberry Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
Jan. 9
11:22 a.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 900 block of N. Lakeview Drive.
Westport Fire Department
Jan. 9
3:54 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 600 W. and 1250 S.
