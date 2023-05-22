Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 19
4:12 p.m.: Damion M. Peterson, 18, Greenwsburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and dangerous control of a firearm by adult to child.
May 20
2:36 a.m.: Daniel Wayne Grimes, 65, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
May 21
2:39 a.m.: Brayden Ricke, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Greensburg Fire
May 19
4:44 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Fourth and Broadway.
Letts Fire
May 19
7:35 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 312 E. Sycamore Street, Westport. Millhousen and Westport were also dispatched. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Bertha Black.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 21
9:02 p.m.: Ronald W. Druschel, 54, Osgood, was preliminarily charged with domestic battery and strangulation.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 21
12:51 a.m.: Patricia Lynn Hurst, 40, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
