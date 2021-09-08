Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.
Sept. 7
5:36 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 4500 block of E. Ind. 244.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Sept. 3
12:26 p.m.: Brooklyn Nicole Ruggles, 26, New Point, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior and possession of a syringe.
3:08 p.m.: Kayla Jo Hooten, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
3:08 p.m.: Dustin William Keith, 43, Versailles, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
7:53 p.m.: Tyler S. Garland, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on four unspecified warrants.
Sept. 5
12:41 p.m.: Bryce Jaden Bayless, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
3:26 p.m.: Aaron Landon Huber, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
9:08 p.m.: Curtis W. Noah, 54, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
Sept. 6
10:51 a.m.: Carli Cheyenne Imel, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and deception.
8:44 p.m.: Anthony L. Campbell, 52, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Sept. 7
2:08 p.m. – Kylee Lynn Isenberg, 19, Greensburg, was arrested four unspecified warrants as well as preliminary charges of resisting and escape.
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Sept. 1
9:30 p.m.: Travis J. Schirmer, 29, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
Sept. 2
5:20 p.m.: Nikayla A. Staudt, 25, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Midnight: Zachary J. Burkhart, 29, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of meth.
2:30 a.m.: Ryan N. Albin, 41, Hubert Heights, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Sept. 3
11:05 a.m.: Peyton M. Sizemore, 24, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Sept. 4
4:56 a.m.: Travis S. Hatt, 26, Clarklake, Michigan, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
4:27 p.m.: Jeremiah B. Curtsinger, 37, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
Sept. 5
1:22 a.m.: Kenneth R. Kelly Jr., 32, Richmond, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and strangulation.
12:53 p.m.: Heber G. Martinez Grande, 23, District of Columbia, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
12:53 p.m.: Gerson X. Martinez Grande, 27, Sterling, Virginia, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction and littering.
12:53 p.m.: Melvin A. Martinez Grande, 28, Sterling, Virginia, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
8:23 p.m.: Stacy M. Dile, 44, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving under the influence.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Sept. 5
12:10 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 500 block of S. Monfort Street.
9:37 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 600 block of S. Boulevard Road.
Sept. 7
11:04 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 300 block of W. Second Street.
New Point Fire Dept.
Sept. 7
7:13 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 8700 block of E. CR 200 S.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Sept. 1
2:06 p.m.: Austin Duane Dunn, 21, Greenwood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
7:06 p.m.: Cody Dean Boyer, 32, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Sept. 2
10:27 a.m.: Austin Matthew Petty, 21, Daleville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of reckless driving.
3:09 p.m.: Justin Nathaniel Hankins, 33, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Sept. 3
1:16 p.m.: Donald Joe Halcomb, 51, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and driving under the influence.
5:03 p.m.: Timothy Mark Reynolds, 52, New Castle, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:51 p.m.: Dwight K. Kanouse, 68, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
10:16 p.m.: Jacob Arthur Robinson, 29, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Sept. 5
4:03 a.m.: Dwight K. Kanouse, 68, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Sept. 6
12:05 a.m.: Alexia Nicole McKenney, 19, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and illegal consumption of alcohol.
9:01 p.m.: Jason L. Carter, 48, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.