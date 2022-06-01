Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Burney Fire
May 31
11:11 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 3600 block of S. CR 1050 W. Greensburg also dispatched.
Clarksburg Fire
May 27
11:02 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 6046 N. CR 600 E.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 27
9:01 a.m.: Joshua P. Fields, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:18 a.m.: Kym Levar Richardson, 35, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:43 p.m.: Christian Paul Anderson, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of battery.
10:34 p.m.: Wayne E. Shultz, 45, Ghent, Kentucky, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting.
May 30
1:15 a.m.: Bradly Virgil Fenker, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal mischief, residential entry, and disorderly conduct.
8:58 a.m.: Raynaldo Marcello Rucker, 36, Swainboro, Georgia, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
10:36 a.m.: Anthony W. Halberstadt, 41, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:57 p.m.: Noah Bryce Goreham, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant and preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, dealing a Schedule I, II, or III substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
11:57 p.m.: Christy Hoffman, 43, Lebanon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as preliminary charges of making a false identity statement, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of meth, and operating while never having obtained a license (second offense.
May 31
6:18 a.m.: Tammy L. Sweet, 52, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:05 p.m.: Andrew B. Chauncy Sr., 46, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:09 p.m.: Erica L. Whitby, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
11:41 p.m.: Lauren Elizabeth Schwass, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 24
10:39 a.m.: Aaron P. Mills, 38, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
May 25
12:30 p.m.: Randall L. Wilson, 58, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, public indecency, and criminal trespass.
1:15 p.m.: Michael D. Snider, 36, Centerville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:36 p.m.: Cole Worthington Sr., 57, Metamora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public indecency.
May 26
10:40 a.m.: Matthew S. Worthington, 39, West Harrison, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
May 27
10:06 a.m.: Tailor A. Dillhoff, 25, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
May 28
4:36 p.m.: Antione Brodie, 36, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
6:15 p.m.: Joshua C. Harris, 31, Middletown, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
6:15 p.m.: Celeste M. Swango, 22, Ross, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
May 30
9:30 p.m.: Douglas M. Fulk, 42, Brazil, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Greensburg Fire
May 27
1:45 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 911 W. Ninth Street.
May 31
1:36 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 310 S. East Street.
3:17 p.m.: Injury accident reported a 7301 N. Old Hwy. 421. St. Paul also dispatched.
11:36 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 129 W. Fourth Street.
Millhousen Fire
May 30
11:29 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 7850 N. 1000 W.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 27
11:04 a.m.: Karie K. King, 56, New Castle, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, possession of a Legend drug or precursor, and possession of marijuana.
7:37 p.m.: Seth Samuel Baker, 31, Muncie, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and operating while intoxicated.
May 28
2:14 p.m.: Duane Keith Carpenter, 54, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
7:02 p.m.: Curtis A. Chase, 40, Milroy, was arrested on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, operating while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury, and operating with an ACE of .15% or more.
May 30
11 a.m.: Daniel Eyasu Gebrekidan, 45, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft, possession of a syringe, possession of cocaine, criminal trespass, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
May 31
9:27 a.m.: David Glenn Repass, 27, Greenfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
11:27 a.m.: Trent Stephen Hinsky, 27, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
5:01 p.m.: Jeffrey Wayne Green, 26, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of community correction violation.
St. Paul Fire
May 29
9:36 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 109 E. First Street.
