Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
March 3
11:22 a.m.: Angela Dawn Spiker, 42, Shelbyville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:53 p.m.: Michael Bryant, 26, Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
March 4
12:25 a.m.: Mason Scott Dyer, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of minor in possession of alcohol and operating while intoxicated.
