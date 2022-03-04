Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

March 3

11:22 a.m.: Angela Dawn Spiker, 42, Shelbyville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:53 p.m.: Michael Bryant, 26, Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

March 4

12:25 a.m.: Mason Scott Dyer, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of minor in possession of alcohol and operating while intoxicated.

