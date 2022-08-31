Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Aug. 31

12:39 a.m.: Jerry Lee Jones, 64, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass, unauthorized entry of a vehicle, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Aug. 24

5:35 p.m.: Cole Worthington Sr., 59, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and public intoxication.

9:52 p.m.: Amy M. Reed, 37, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of making a false indentity statement.

Aug. 25

11:35 a.m.: Christian P. Anderson, 24, New Point, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

Aug. 27

3:41 a.m.: Richard D. Patterson, 42, Brooville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of residential entry.

7:51 p.m.: John V. Collins, 25, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.

Aug. 28

4:07 a.m.: Paige A. Raines, 25, Harrison, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated (with a prior) and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Aug. 29

10:08 a.m.: John W. Morrison, 42, Madison, was arrested on preliminary charges of strangulation and domestic battery.

