Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Sept. 3
7:12 a.m.: Christopher G. Becker, 41, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of W. Walnut Street on preliminary charges of theft (two counts) and unauthorized entry/vehicle.
4:48 p.m.: Rocky A. Turley, 57, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
11:27 p.m.: Darren Ray Dampier, 35, St. Paul, was arrested at Carver and Briarwood on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended/prior.
Incidents
10:33 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 10,000 block of S. CR 320 SW.
11:12 a.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 3000 block of S. CR 320 W.
10:33 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 8400 block of W. CR 120 S.
Greensburg Police Department
Sept. 3
10:22 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1000 block of E. Central Avenue.
11 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 300 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
11:27 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Carver and Briarwood.
Greensburg Fire Department
Sept. 3
8:34 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 4500 block of E. Base Road.
