Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Jan. 27

12:34 p.m.: Laura Elaine Kinman, 34, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

12:34 p.m.: Gregory S. Ruble, 47, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

8:44 p.m.: Cole Tylar-Wayne Lewis, 28, Elizabethtown, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.

Incidents

Jan. 27

6:08 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 600 block of N. Ireland Street.

8:20 a.m.: Road closure reported at CR 60 SW and 700 S.

8:44 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 2200 block of S. Water Plant Road, Westport.

11:27 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 100 block of N. Poplar Street, Westport.

Greensburg Police Department

8:04 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.

11:22 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.

Noon: Smell of fire/smoke reported at Michigan and Millhousen.

12:29 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street.

1:01 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 300 block of S. Monfort Street.

2:35 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 100 block of S. East Street.

2:47 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 100 block of S. East Street.

4:50 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.

5:55 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 700 block of N. Broadway Street.

6:52 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way.

Westport Marshal

Jan. 27

Millhousen Fire Department

Jan. 27

11:03 a.m.: Road closure reported at CR 100 W and 1080 S.

