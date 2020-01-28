Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Jan. 27
12:34 p.m.: Laura Elaine Kinman, 34, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:34 p.m.: Gregory S. Ruble, 47, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:44 p.m.: Cole Tylar-Wayne Lewis, 28, Elizabethtown, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.
Incidents
Jan. 27
6:08 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 600 block of N. Ireland Street.
8:20 a.m.: Road closure reported at CR 60 SW and 700 S.
8:44 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 2200 block of S. Water Plant Road, Westport.
11:27 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 100 block of N. Poplar Street, Westport.
Greensburg Police Department
6:08 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 600 block of N. Ireland Street.
8:04 a.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.
11:22 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street.
Noon: Smell of fire/smoke reported at Michigan and Millhousen.
12:29 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street.
1:01 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 300 block of S. Monfort Street.
2:35 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 100 block of S. East Street.
2:47 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 100 block of S. East Street.
4:50 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 700 block of N. West Street.
5:55 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 700 block of N. Broadway Street.
6:52 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 600 block of W. Briarwood Way.
Westport Marshal
Jan. 27
8:44 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 2200 block of S. Water Plant Road, Westport.
Millhousen Fire Department
Jan. 27
11:03 a.m.: Road closure reported at CR 100 W and 1080 S.
