Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 21
5:31 a.m.: Cesar Rosales Gonzales, 33, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license with a prior.
5:20 p.m.: James Clay Magers, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 8
7:45 p.m.: Anthony R. Thomas, 41, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
June 9
8:45 p.m.: Franklin E. Logan Sr., 49, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, and driving while suspended.
June 10
1:11 a.m.: Amanda L. Kampf, 37, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.
10:30 a.m.: Vickie J. Worthington, 50, Harrison, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
10:45 a.m.: Scott A. Hornsby, 35, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of obstruction of justice.
June 13
1:54 a.m.: Brooke Marty, 24, Laurel, was arrested on two preliminary charges of neglect of a dependant.
June 14
2:33 a.m.: Doninque D. Davis, 32, Oxford, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
June 15
2:51 p.m.: Richard C. Maggard, 57, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
8:54 p.m.: Beau Hubert, 43, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.
June 18
3:50 a.m.: Edward E. Senff IV, 28, Brownsburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated second offense.
June 21
2:34 a.m.: Ricky L. Callahan, 59, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 21
2:17 a.m.: William J. Wallzs, 18, Versailles, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating without ever obtaining a driver’s license and making a false identity statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.