Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Sept. 10
11:31 p.m.: Shannon Elizabeth O’Hara, 28, Nashville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Sept. 11
2:04 a.m.: Brian K. Hartwell, 56, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .15 or more.
9:34 p.m.: James Larry Anderson, 59, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of interfering with the reporting of a crime, motor vehicle habitual traffic violator, violation of driving conditions, and domestic battery.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Sept. 10
7:58 p.m.: Robert C. Taylor, 59, New Castle, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Sept. 11
2:07 a.m.: Zachary A. Rowe, 38, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
3:35 p.m.: Joy Lynn Spivey, 32, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:47 p.m.: Sherri D. Day, 49, Knightstown, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:02 p.m.: Jessica Dawn Norris, 43, New Castle, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:58 p.m.: Tara J. Smith, 43, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:43 p.m.: Jeremy Michael Seybert, 42, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijana.
Westport Fire Dept.
Sept. 13
3:47 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 310 S. Walnut Street, Westport. Tax records indicate the property is owned by Catherine A. Tevis. The Letts Fire Department was also dispatched.
