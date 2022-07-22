Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 21
6:58 p.m.: Byron Avery Townsend, 46, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.
10:15 p.m.: Dustin Andrew Baker, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and public intoxication.
Greensburg Fire
July 20
11:51 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 900 E. Randall Street, at Elco/Textron.
July 21
3:09 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Washington and Lincoln streets.
5:18 p.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 450 N and 650 W. St. Paul Fire also dispatched.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 18
1:41 a.m.: Joseph K. Steele, 36, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
July 20
3:27 p.m.: Christopher Alan Woods, 45, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of probation violation and possession of meth.
July 21
12:15 a.m.: Wesley S. Flater, 28, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia and dealing marijuana.
12:44 p.m.: Carl Lloyd Foster, 37, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a Legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance.
1:56 p.m.: Dustin L. Kelly, 28, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never obtaining a license.
10:29 p.m.: Oakley Wayne VanSickle, 20, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated with a prior, and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
July 22
1:42 a.m.: Stephen Wayne Monday, 52, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
