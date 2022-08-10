Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Aug. 8
9:27 p.m.: Emily Jayne Walters, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
11:46 p.m.: Tyler Shane Hicks, 26, New Castle, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Aug. 9
1:32 a.m.: Lillian Gay Hollin, 55, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of breaking and entering.
11:47 a.m.: Rudi Marie Harris, 26, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug (two counts).
11:47 a.m.: Haley Marie Zapfe, 31, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug (two counts).
12:19 p.m.: Alex Michael Newell, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana with a prior conviction.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Aug. 4
6:04 p.m.: Randall L. Burton, 47, Miamitown, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Aug. 5
7:04 p.m.: Joseph K. Steele, 36, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, resisting, criminal mischief, residential entry and disorderly conduct.
9:44 p.m.: Tristan N. Clark, 25, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and making a false identity statement.
Aug. 6
5:36 p.m.: Kevin J. Peck Jr., 37, Springport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
5:36 p.m.: Amy M. Whipple, 37, Springport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
Aug. 7
1:23 a.m.: Joshua D. Napier, 37, Bloomington, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal mischief.
5:19 p.m.: Dawson C. Wolfe, 21, Glenwood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of marijuana cultivation.
Greensburg Fire
Aug. 8
1:57 p.m.: Brush fire reported at Main and Vine.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Aug. 8
3:24 p.m.: Ryan Conley, 32, address not listed, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance.
Aug. 9
2:17 p.m.: Jason A. Sumler, 38, Osgood, was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing a controlled substance and possession of meth.
