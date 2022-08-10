Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Aug. 8

9:27 p.m.: Emily Jayne Walters, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

11:46 p.m.: Tyler Shane Hicks, 26, New Castle, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Aug. 9

1:32 a.m.: Lillian Gay Hollin, 55, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of breaking and entering.

11:47 a.m.: Rudi Marie Harris, 26, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug (two counts).

11:47 a.m.: Haley Marie Zapfe, 31, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug (two counts).

12:19 p.m.: Alex Michael Newell, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana with a prior conviction.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Aug. 4

6:04 p.m.: Randall L. Burton, 47, Miamitown, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

Aug. 5

7:04 p.m.: Joseph K. Steele, 36, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, resisting, criminal mischief, residential entry and disorderly conduct.

9:44 p.m.: Tristan N. Clark, 25, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and making a false identity statement.

Aug. 6

5:36 p.m.: Kevin J. Peck Jr., 37, Springport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.

5:36 p.m.: Amy M. Whipple, 37, Springport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.

Aug. 7

1:23 a.m.: Joshua D. Napier, 37, Bloomington, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal mischief.

5:19 p.m.: Dawson C. Wolfe, 21, Glenwood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of marijuana cultivation.

Greensburg Fire

Aug. 8

1:57 p.m.: Brush fire reported at Main and Vine.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Aug. 8

3:24 p.m.: Ryan Conley, 32, address not listed, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance.

Aug. 9

2:17 p.m.: Jason A. Sumler, 38, Osgood, was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing a controlled substance and possession of meth.

