Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
Dec. 17
12:17 a.m.: Overdose reported in the 500 block of E. Pearl St.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.
Dec. 17
2:32 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 9100 block of Davidson Road, Brownsburg.
Decatur Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Arrests
Dec. 17
6:14 p.m.: Destiny Cheyenne Warrick, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years of age.
10:26 p.m.: David M. Shrout, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Dec. 18
12:08 a.m.: Richard M. Bourgeois, 40, Collins, Ga., was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
Incidents
Dec. 16
8:15 a.m.: Injury accident reported in the 8300 block of E. CR 300 S.
5:36 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 3100 block of S. CR 850 E.
6:15 pm.: Burglary reported in the 2100 block of S. County Line Road.
8:07 p.m.: Robbery reported in the 100 block of W. Washington St.
Dec. 18
2:24 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 300 block of W. Lou Lane.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Dec. 16
7:48 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 200 block of E. First St.
Greensburg Police Dept.
Dec. 16
10:06 a.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of W. 14th St.
4:48 p.m.: Battery reported in the 500 block of W. Main St.
5:24 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 100 block of N. Wilder St.
8:07 p.m.: Robbery reported in the 100 block of W. Washington St.
Dec. 17
10:26 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported at First and Ireland.
Dec. 18
2:24 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 300 block of W. Lou Lane.
Ripley Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Dec. 16
12:30 p.m.: Theft reported in the 2600 block of N. CR 750 E.
7:27 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1100 block of S. Adams St., Versailles.
10 p.m.: Theft reported in the 5900 block of E. CR 800 N., Sunman.
Dec. 17
12:17 a.m.: Overdose reported in the 500 block of E. Pearl St., Batesville.
Rush Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Dec. 17
Dec. 16
8:48 a.m.: Roxanne Hankins, 35, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Dec. 17
11 a.m.: Jeffrey L. Reichert Jr., 35, Glenwood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
2:10 p.m.: Donald L. Cutler, 38, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of maintaining a common nuisance.
2:40 p.m.: Veronica Jean Eckart, 38, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing meth, possession of marijuana, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
