Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Burney Fire Dept.

Sept. 20

10:46 a.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 120 S. and 845 W.

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Sept. 20

12:33 p.m.: Christopher Michael Cole, 27, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Sept. 21

8:07 a.m.: Troy Allen Howard, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

8:51 a.m.: David Wayne Harmon, 31, North Vernon, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10:08 a.m.: Shane Anthony Tyree, 46, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:56 p.m.: Ray Winston Mathew Simmons, 25, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Sept. 13

9:30 a.m.: Travis J. Schirmer, 29, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

11:36 a.m.: Gracie M. Robbins, 47, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Sept. 14

8:56 a.m.: Andrew M. Welke, 47, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Sept. 16

10:45 a.m.: Richard D. Estridge Jr., 56, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Sept. 17

8:30 a.m.: Brian E. Burris, 41, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of non-support of a dependant.

6 p.m.: Trae D. Lakes, 31, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a handgun without a license.

8:30 p.m.: Jamie S. Robinson, 42, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10:30 p.m.: Justin D. Eastman, 33, Indianapolis, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.

Sept. 19

9:45 a.m.: David N. Bennett, 30, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.

9:46 p.m.: Charles H. Lowe II, 54, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Sept. 20

2 p.m.: Christopher G. Hunter, 30, Cambridge City, was arrested on an unspecified writ.

10:13 p.m.: Wilhelmina C. McDaniel, 56, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, driving under the influence, and possession of meth.

Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Sept. 20

2:04 p.m.: Justin Michael Smith, 27, New Castle, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.

7:29 p.m.: Brandon Ray Hatfield, 36, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and failure to appear.

Sept. 21

10:10 a.m.: William Scott Wagoner, 50, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

3:08 p.m.: Robert Gene Koohns, 46, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

8:28 p.m.: Keith Robert Cohee, 34, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia and intimidation.

