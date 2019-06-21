Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
June 20
7:24 a.m.: Tyler S. Garland, 33, Greensburg, was arrested on three warrants alleging failure to appear.
9:10 a.m.: Randy G. Moreland, 66, Indianapolis, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
4:34 p.m.: Jeffrey S. Bates, 47, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment and a warrant alleging failure to appear.
7:13 p.m.: Amy M. Cain, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:20 p.m.: Allen M. Keihn, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
10:20 p.m.: Michalea Leanne McQueary, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on two preliminary charges of probation violation.
10:44 p.m.: Karla Yesenia Herrera, 23, Cromwell, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Incidents
10:59 a.m.: Dispute reported in the 4300 block of S. CR 220 SW.
12:34 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1200 block of W. Main Street, Westport.
7:06 p.m.: Fire/gas leak reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 127.
Greensburg Police Department
June 20
6:38 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street.
6:48 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of W. Main Street.
3:11 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 1600 block of N. Carver Street.
3:59 p.m.: Battery reported in the 100 block of W. Second Street.
June 21
4:30 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of N. Franklin Street.
Westport Marshal
June 20
12:34 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1200 block of W. Main Street.
