Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
April 21
10:05 a.m.: Joshua Lee Meredith, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
10:18 a.m.: Michael Aaron Gadberry, 35, Knightstown, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
April 22
7:18 a.m.: Sally Ann McReynolds, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
12:03 p.m.: Bryce Allen Swihart, 34, Peru, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
12:51:18 04/22/21 Vehicle Theft 7745 E STATE RD 46, GREENSBURG.
21:10:38 04/22/21 Shots Fired LAKE MCCOY & CRESTWOOD MOBILE HOME PARK, GREENSBURG.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
06:08:25 04/21/21 FIRE GAS LEAK 527 N MICHIGAN AV, GREENSBURG.
Greensburg Police Dept.
07:59:45 04/21/21 Burglary 325 W SMITH RD; APT 24, GREENSBURG.
08:56:43 04/21/21 Crash Pd 132 W CENTRAL AV, GREENSBURG.
19:28:31 04/21/21 Resident Entry 414 N MICHIGAN AV, GREENSBURG.
16:14:16 04/22/21 Crim Mischief 611 N CARVER ST, GREENSBURG.
23:33:31 04/22/21 Crash Pd 1805 N BROADWAY ST; BUGGY BATH CAR WASH, GREENSBURG.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
April 21
12:40 p.m.: James Murray Jr., 43, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, aggravated battery, theft/receiving stolen property, possession of a synthetic drug, and counterfeiting.
2:30 p.m.: Matthew Allen Smiley, 42, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:31 p.m.: Nathan Lowell Gosnell, 36, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
April 22
1:11 a.m.: Jarred M. Bove, 33, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
8:26 a.m.: Paige Nichole Leining, 21, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of neglect of a dependant.
3:07 p.m.: Brandi Underwood, 24, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:48 p.m.: James Thomas Ephlin, 24, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
St. Paul Fire Dept.
21:34:15 04/22/21 FIRE ILLEG BURN 306 N MAIN ST.
