Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Jan. 24

8:08 a.m.: Dawn Marie Allen, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

9:25 a.m.: James Michael Kimball, 40, Hartsville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

12:37 p.m.: Jennifer Sue Brown, 38, Lexington, was arrested at Ind. 3 and CR 400 N. on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

7:13 p.m.: Daniel William Dodd, 18, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2100 block of N. Macy Lane on a preliminary charge of minor in possession of alcohol.

10:50 p.m.: Christopher Lee Linville, 34, Greensburg, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and driving while suspended (with a prior).

11:06 p.m.: Floyd James Gabbard, 50, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of S. Anderson Street on a preliminary charge of battery.

11:06 p.m.: Dillon Travis Schildknecht, 27, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of S. Anderson Street on a preliminary charge of battery.

11:46 p.m.: Kimberly J. Sullivan, 46, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of fraud.

Jan. 25

7:55 p.m.: Paul Robert Seibel, 58, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of S. Monfort Street on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.

Jan. 26

1:03 a.m.: Roy M. Middendorf III, 42, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of W. Forsythe Street on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

2:02 a.m.: Darron P. Palmer, 42, Shelbyville, was arrested in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3 on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

2:15 a.m.: Rayann Marie Noble, 24, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

3:56 p.m.: Clayton Dale Artis, 23, Columbus, was arrested at Ind. 46 and CR 850 W. on an unspecified warrant.

10 p.m.: James Robert Howard, 66, Greensburg, was arrested at Washington and Warren on preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana/hashish/hashish oil.

10 p.m.: Anthony J. Smith, 43, Rushville, was arrested at Washington and Warren on preliminary charges of visiting a common nuisance, possession of marijuana/hashish/hashish oil, and possession of meth.

10:28 p.m.: Devon Allen Black, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.

Incidents

Jan. 24

8:15 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 5000 block of N. Ind. 3.

3:10 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported at CR 300 E. and 500 S.

4:19 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 7300 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.

Jan. 25

7:14 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of E. Sycamore Street (Westport).

8:37 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1300 block of S. CR 480 E.

Jan. 26

1:47 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 1200 block of W. Main Street.

8:48 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of E. Harrison Street.

12:58 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3 (Westport).

3:06 p.m.: Theft reported in the 7300 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.

4:01 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of W. Choctaw Trail.

5:24 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of E. Johnson Lane (Westport).

Greensburg Police Department

Jan. 24

10:31 a.m.: Illegal burn reported at Sheridan and Home.

10:39 a.m.: Fraud reported in the 700 block of E. Woodside Drive.

3:59 p.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.

7:42 p.m.: Battery reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.

9:13 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.

11:06 p.m.: Battery reported in the 100 block of S. Anderson Street.

Jan. 25

7:06 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 500 block of W. First Street.

10:17 a.m.: Sex offense reported in the 1000 block of E. Central Avenue.

Jan. 26

4:42 a.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 2100 block of N. Edgewater Drive.

6:49 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of E. Harrison Street.

2:04 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.

2:43 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.

3:03 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Maple and Sheridan.

3:22 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

10 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Washington and Warren.

Jan. 27

12:39 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street.

Westport Marshal

Jan. 26

5:24 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of Johnson Lane.

Greensburg Fire Department

Jan. 24

10:31 a.m.: Illegal burn reported at Sheridan and Home.

Jan. 26

10:30 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street.

3:43 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 400 block of Greensburg Commons.

7:40 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 2000 block of S. CR 280 E.

Tags

Recommended for you