Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Jan. 24
8:08 a.m.: Dawn Marie Allen, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:25 a.m.: James Michael Kimball, 40, Hartsville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:37 p.m.: Jennifer Sue Brown, 38, Lexington, was arrested at Ind. 3 and CR 400 N. on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
7:13 p.m.: Daniel William Dodd, 18, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2100 block of N. Macy Lane on a preliminary charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
10:50 p.m.: Christopher Lee Linville, 34, Greensburg, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and driving while suspended (with a prior).
11:06 p.m.: Floyd James Gabbard, 50, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of S. Anderson Street on a preliminary charge of battery.
11:06 p.m.: Dillon Travis Schildknecht, 27, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of S. Anderson Street on a preliminary charge of battery.
11:46 p.m.: Kimberly J. Sullivan, 46, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of fraud.
Jan. 25
7:55 p.m.: Paul Robert Seibel, 58, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of S. Monfort Street on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.
Jan. 26
1:03 a.m.: Roy M. Middendorf III, 42, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of W. Forsythe Street on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
2:02 a.m.: Darron P. Palmer, 42, Shelbyville, was arrested in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3 on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
2:15 a.m.: Rayann Marie Noble, 24, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
3:56 p.m.: Clayton Dale Artis, 23, Columbus, was arrested at Ind. 46 and CR 850 W. on an unspecified warrant.
10 p.m.: James Robert Howard, 66, Greensburg, was arrested at Washington and Warren on preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana/hashish/hashish oil.
10 p.m.: Anthony J. Smith, 43, Rushville, was arrested at Washington and Warren on preliminary charges of visiting a common nuisance, possession of marijuana/hashish/hashish oil, and possession of meth.
10:28 p.m.: Devon Allen Black, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.
Incidents
Jan. 24
8:15 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 5000 block of N. Ind. 3.
3:10 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported at CR 300 E. and 500 S.
4:19 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 7300 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
Jan. 25
7:14 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 300 block of E. Sycamore Street (Westport).
8:37 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1300 block of S. CR 480 E.
Jan. 26
1:47 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 1200 block of W. Main Street.
8:48 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of E. Harrison Street.
12:58 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3 (Westport).
3:06 p.m.: Theft reported in the 7300 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
4:01 p.m.: Theft reported in the 400 block of W. Choctaw Trail.
5:24 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of E. Johnson Lane (Westport).
Greensburg Police Department
Jan. 24
10:31 a.m.: Illegal burn reported at Sheridan and Home.
10:39 a.m.: Fraud reported in the 700 block of E. Woodside Drive.
3:59 p.m.: Theft reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
7:42 p.m.: Battery reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
9:13 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.
11:06 p.m.: Battery reported in the 100 block of S. Anderson Street.
Jan. 25
7:06 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 500 block of W. First Street.
10:17 a.m.: Sex offense reported in the 1000 block of E. Central Avenue.
Jan. 26
4:42 a.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 2100 block of N. Edgewater Drive.
6:49 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of E. Harrison Street.
2:04 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 700 block of W. Main Street.
2:43 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.
3:03 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Maple and Sheridan.
3:22 p.m.: Theft reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
10 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Washington and Warren.
Jan. 27
12:39 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street.
Westport Marshal
Jan. 26
5:24 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of Johnson Lane.
Greensburg Fire Department
Jan. 24
10:31 a.m.: Illegal burn reported at Sheridan and Home.
Jan. 26
10:30 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street.
3:43 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 400 block of Greensburg Commons.
7:40 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 2000 block of S. CR 280 E.
