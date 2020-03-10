Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
March 9
2:16 p.m.: Jody P. Anderson, 43, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement.
8:10 p.m.: Steven G. Walker, 51, Anderson, was arrested in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
9:05 p.m.: Tyler J. Ryan Ratcliff, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on two preliminary charges of probation violation.
Incidents
March 9
8:53 a.m.: Road closure reported on CR 600 E., between CR 300 and 400 N.
9:11 a.m.: Road closure reported on CR 60 SW, between CR 600 and 700 S.
12:02 p.m.: Fraud reported in the 600 block of S. Ireland Street.
3:19 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 3100 block of N. Ind. 3.
3:50 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 4400 block of W. CR 320 N.
10:07 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 8500 block of E. Ind. 46.
March 10
12:42 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 800 block of S. Boulevard Road.
2:49 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 4200 block of W. CR 320 N.
Greensburg Police Department
March 9
10:45 a.m.: Fire/gas leak reported in the 600 block of N. Lincoln Street.
11:56 p.m .: Harassment reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.
1:08 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1100 block of N. Anderson Street.
3:33 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 2700 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
5:38 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Vista Village.
7:32 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1100 block of N. Broadway Street.
8:27 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 200 block of N. Jackson Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
March 9
10:45 a.m.: Fire/gas leak reported in the 600 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Letts Fire Department
March 9
6:39 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 6800 block of S. Ind. 3.
Millhousen Fire Department
March 9
9:53 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 1400 block of W. CR 750 S.
