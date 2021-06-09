Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
June 4
11:57 a.m.: Ishmeal Mayfield, 23, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:05 p.m.: Derik A. Moore, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and resisting law enforcement.
2:11 p.m.: Brian Keith Fogle, 39, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
2:55 p.m.: Austin Christopher Shawn Catron, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:20 p.m.: Amanda Renee Chaney, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:02 p.m.: Charles Edward Remmler, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
6:48 p.m.: Teresa Nall, 52, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
10:59 p.m.: Michael Ray Moore, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age.
June 5
3:10 p.m.: Destinee Paige Goehring, 23, Greensbureg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
June 7
3:47 p.m.: Gary Andrew Moore, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:49 p.m.: Jose Luis Rodriquez, 43, Hampton, Iowa, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery against a public safety official, ressiting, and possession of cocaine or a narcotic.
June 8
11:39 a.m.: James M. Bulmer, 47, Metamora, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:21 p.m.: Cheyenne Imel, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana/hashish.
11:16 p.m.: Brandon James Dover, 27, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, disorderly conduct, intimidation and public intoxication.
11:18 p.m.: Roy A. Hersley, 50, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
June 6
12:16 a.m.: Jorden Elizabeth Holly, 36, Middletown, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of paraphernalia, obstructing justice and failure to appear.
1:26 a.m.: Jade Danielle Rebbins, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
6:30 a.m.: Nathan A. Redd, 39, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
9:17 p.m.: Jesse James Evans, 25, Milroy, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct, mischief, battery, two counts of domestic battery, two counts of intimidation, criminal confinement, resisting and escape.
June 7
10:52 a.m.: David Lee Mosley, 55, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
11:39 a.m.: Zachary Isaiah Mays, 23, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
4:55 p.m.: Christopher R. Ball, 33, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, resisting, and two counts of domestic battery.
June 8
2:14 p.m.: Zachary Ramsey, 25, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as a preliminary charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
4:41 p.m.: Niles Clinton Thomas, 46, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
7:25 p.m.: Matthew Scott Bussberg, 39, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
